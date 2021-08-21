Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $2,309,447.32 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,309,447.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,979,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

