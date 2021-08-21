Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,620,124.85 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $2,620,124.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,761,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,499,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Snap by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $4,550,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $41,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

