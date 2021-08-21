Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $937,772.50 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

