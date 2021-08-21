SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €38.70 ($45.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.61. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 1 year high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

