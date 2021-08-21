SLM Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SLM in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLM. lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SLM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after purchasing an additional 637,289 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

