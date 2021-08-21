Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Update

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 958,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 378,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,692. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

