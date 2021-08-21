Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Update

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 958,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 378,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,692. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
