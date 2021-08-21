SKALE Network Market Cap Tops $399.49 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $399.49 million and approximately $40.04 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00808090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102647 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars.

