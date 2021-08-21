SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SITOQ opened at $0.24 on Friday. SITO Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs.

