SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SITOQ opened at $0.24 on Friday. SITO Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.
SITO Mobile Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.