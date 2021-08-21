SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post sales of $902.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.10 million to $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,495. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

