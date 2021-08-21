SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.02

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 359156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

SIL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.55.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.40.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.