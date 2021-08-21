Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Shares Down 6.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 229,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 138,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.