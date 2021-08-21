Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMEGF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SMEGF stock remained flat at $$27.79 during midday trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

