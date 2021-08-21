Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

