Short Interest in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Grows By 17.6%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 649,100 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $191.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.