Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 19.2%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Teligent by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teligent by 6,400.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

TLGT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

