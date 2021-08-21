Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Expands By 20.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 599,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.1 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

