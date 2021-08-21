Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Expands By 20.5%

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 599,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.1 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.