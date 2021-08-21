Short Interest in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Drops By 18.0%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. 903,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,507. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

