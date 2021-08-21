Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 19.4%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

