Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Decreases By 20.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,820,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.