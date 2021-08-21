Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Increases By 16.6%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 501,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RWLK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 645,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,375. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 516,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

