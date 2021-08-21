Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Declines By 14.7%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ORMP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $496.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $23.57.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

