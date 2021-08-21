Short Interest in Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Decreases By 18.8%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,528,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 19,123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.2 days.

NLLSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,343. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

