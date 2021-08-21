Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rises By 17.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCSM stock remained flat at $$23.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.87. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.11). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

