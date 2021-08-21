Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declines By 16.6%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

