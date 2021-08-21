Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Drops By 15.5%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.85%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

