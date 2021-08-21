Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Rises By 15.0%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,395,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,822,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,515.8 days.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.