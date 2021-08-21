Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expands By 18.0%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KE by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 654,881 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,899,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KE by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,443,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.75. KE has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

