Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Decreases By 18.8%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 83,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

