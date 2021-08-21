Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Rises By 18.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

IGC stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57. India Globalization Capital has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.42.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

