Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expands By 18.8%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

