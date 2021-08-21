Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Declines By 17.7%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $568.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.40. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

