Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Rises By 13.5%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.