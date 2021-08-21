Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Decreases By 16.7%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $73.45 on Friday. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.7715 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

