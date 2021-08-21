Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expands By 16.5%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

