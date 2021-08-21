Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expands By 16.5%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
