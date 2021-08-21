Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Rises By 14.3%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 149,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BY. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

