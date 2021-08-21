Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Decreases By 14.5%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Birks Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birks Group alerts:

BGI stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.