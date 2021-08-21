Short Interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Increases By 19.9%

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,720,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 20,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BHP Group by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 206,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

