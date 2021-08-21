Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Decreases By 19.7%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

