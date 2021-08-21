Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Grows By 15.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,862,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 6,835,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

