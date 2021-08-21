Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expands By 18.5%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

