Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

