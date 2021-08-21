Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $55,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,661.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,542 shares of company stock worth $4,501,041 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

