SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SHSP stock remained flat at $$16.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,726. The firm has a market cap of $218.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

