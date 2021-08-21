Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,563 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 117,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

