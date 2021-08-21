SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SG Blocks by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $3.27 on Friday. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -5.36.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

