SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Buys $77,000.00 in Stock

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of SNES opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a current ratio of 33.50. SenesTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

