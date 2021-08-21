Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe Acquires 9,000 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $453.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.