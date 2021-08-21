Seedify.fund Trading Up 180.4% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and $20.14 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 180.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00010670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

