Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

