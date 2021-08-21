SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

